Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling

Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling

Each side has accused the other of targeting civilian areas, as the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh escalates.


Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh: Exclusive footage shows bomb damage in border towns as violence continues [Video]

Residents in towns along the Azeri-Armenian border are living with the real threat of bombardments as homes and businesses are destroyed by shelling.View on euronews

In pictures: Fighting rages in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

 Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed enclave has escalated in recent days.
BBC News
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: International ceasefire calls ignored [Video]

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region [Video]

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, martial law declared; here's what we know so far

Armenia declared martial law and mobilised its male population on Sunday after clashes with...
Armenia, Azerbaijan Forces Clash for 2nd Day, Ignoring Calls to End Hostilities

Armenia, Azerbaijan Forces Clash for 2nd Day, Ignoring Calls to End Hostilities Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan continued fighting around the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave for a second...
At least 21 killed as Armenia and Azerbaijan battle over breakaway region

Armenian and Azeri forces exchanged fierce fire for a second day on Monday over the territory of...
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenian supporters march along Las Vegas Strip to protest against 'Azeri aggression' [Video]

Hundreds of supporters turned out to the Las Vegas Strip holding placards that read "stop Azeri aggression" in the wake of renewed hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling [Video]

The conflict across the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify after an evening of heavy shelling. Armenian authorities released footage purportedly showing the aftermath of..

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Greek Armenians hold rally in Thessaloniki and offer prayers [Video]

A large demonstration was held in Thessaloniki on Saturday (October 2) by members of the Greek Armenian community in a show of solidarity with Armenia.

