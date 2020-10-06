High school football games moved to Thursday because of Hurricane

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Hurricane Delta is causing some games to move up.

Hurricane delta is re-arranging our high school football schedules this week.

Most games will be played on thursday instead of friday.

Teams are trying to get ahead of the storm.

Here's a look at some of the changes..

Muscle shoals at hartselle, bob jones going out to albertville for a region matchup.

James clemens hosting grissom.

Florence plays their third game at sparkman.

Out in sand mountain... brindlee mountain at asbury.

Fyffe hosts north sand moutnain.

Geraldine at sylvania.

Pisgah goes out to ider.

And in the shoals some games to go to tomorrow night.

Red bay at hatton.

Tharptown at sheffiled.

Rogers at deshler.

For the full list of games, because there is