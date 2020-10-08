Global  
 

VP Debate: Harris vs Pence vs the Fly

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen.

Kamala Harris tussled Wednesday in the first and only vice presidential debate.


Five takeaways from the vice-presidential debate

Dodging questions on the fly: Harris and Pence give evasive answers in first head-to-head contest
Joe Biden Pokes Fun at Mike Pence After Fly Lands on His Head During Debate!

Joe Biden is commenting on one of the most viral moments from the Vice Presidential Debate! During...
Pence, Harris Dodge Debate Questions, but Housefly Steals the Show

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris seemed to avoid answering nearly every question...
OneVoice1111

What's That Sound RT @nytimes: Experts who study women of color in politics said that while the hazardous double standards were present for Kamala Harris dur… 1 second ago

realDonaldInfo

Fake News Media RT @CNN: Pence does his best but Harris won't let him explain away Trump's failures | Analysis by @StCollinson https://t.co/jBX4aAzbfV http… 3 seconds ago

muditaa001

neha singh RT @Voice_For_India: Remember on July 31, 2019, Tulsi Gabbard destroyed Kamala Harris' presidential dreams. Tonight, Mike Pence will destro… 3 seconds ago

IrishTimesWorld

Irish Times World The US vice-presidential debate lacked fireworks, but that’s probably a good thing, writes Washington Correspondent… https://t.co/k7ReZwsviF 3 seconds ago

MagicMan247

MagicMan 🏳️‍🌈 RT @kylegriffin1: CNN instant poll: Who won the debate? Kamala Harris 59% Mike Pence 38% 4 seconds ago

KCAddison68

Truth ☯️ ♎ Daniel Dale fact checks VP debate: "Harris, too, made some claims that were misleading or lacked context, but those… https://t.co/N2rXTBsVcZ 5 seconds ago

ChrisFinnie05

Chris Finnie RT @FiveThirtyEight: Re: that question from the 8th grader. Negative partisanship, or hatred of the other party is actually at a 40-year h… 5 seconds ago

Gailmarlowe888

FLORIDATrump Warrior David Bossie: At VP debate, Pence's steady hand vs. the uncertainty of Harris was on full display https://t.co/zSOHlPJrrj #FoxNews 6 seconds ago


Kamala Harris And Mike Pence Take On The Debate Stage [Video]

Kamala Harris And Mike Pence Take On The Debate Stage

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence went back and forth about the coronavirus pandemic, racism, climate change and more on the vice presidential debate stage.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:11Published
US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate [Video]

US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate

Wednesday night's debate is the only one scheduled for the two running mates of Donald Trump and Joe Biden - and they clashed over the handling of the pandemic.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:48Published
COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate [Video]

COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:04Published