The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to move ahead with Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court before members heard from all of the witnesses.

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Gregg Nunziata, former nominations counsel for the Republicans on the...

The ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said the Senate should put off the nomination...

Outside experts testify for and against Amy Coney Barrettโ€™s nomination with committee vote set for...