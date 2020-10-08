Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again aftersuggesting parents and children who live apart may face restrictions if one oftheir areas goes into heightened controls.

The Prime Minister told a fatherliving in a different county to his son “there may be restrictions”, despiteall levels of the local Covid-19 measures giving an exemption for parents tosee their children.


Covid: PM warns he may 'need to intervene' on Manchester

 BBC News
