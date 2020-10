104-year-old care home resident begs to see her family again

Care home resident Mary Fowler is pleading to be allowed to see her familyagain, with the 104-year-old saying the lack of contact is "cutting me tobits".

Mrs Fowler - a resident at a care home in Glenrothes, Fife - has hadonly limited visits with one of her children and has been unable to see heryounger grandchildren.