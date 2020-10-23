Presidential Debate Highlights: Who Won the Final Showdown?

In a less chaotic second, and final, presidential debate some people are calling the threat of a mute button the real overall winner.

This showdown between the pair was a calmer and more restrained affair than the previous one, with candidates using mostly respectful tones.

With the polls split, who do you think won the final presidential debate?

#Trump #Biden #Debate Report by Shoulderg.

