Trump defends child separation policy, asks Biden 'who built the cages' at final debate

Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Duration: 00:57s - Published
President Trump defended his administration's child separation and immigration policies during the final 2020 presidential debate.


Final presidential debate: Fact checking Trump and Biden

CBS News fact checked some of what Trump and Biden said about COVID-19, the economy, immigration,...
CBS News - Published

Former Romney 2012 policy director on how Trump should approach debate

President Trump and Joe Biden have their last chance to face one another and make their pitches to...
CBS News - Published


Trump, Biden face off one last time [Video]

Trump, Biden face off one last time

It was the final face-to-face showdown between President Donald Trump and presidential nominee Joe Biden before the November election. The two making their cases to the country in a more subdued debate..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:14Published
Donald Trump says 'look at India, it's filthy', draws sharp reactions in India|Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump says 'look at India, it's filthy', draws sharp reactions in India|Oneindia News

Defending his own decision to pull out of the Paris accord, US President Donald Trump referred to what he called the filthy air in India, China and Russia. His choice of words haven't gone down well..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published
Decoding Trump and Biden's debate body language [Video]

Decoding Trump and Biden's debate body language

A body language expert gives her view on the presidential rivals' final live TV debate.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:51Published