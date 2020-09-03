Global  
 

Three people killed and several injured in knife attack in Nice, France

Three people killed and several injured in knife attack in Nice, France

Three people killed and several injured in knife attack in Nice, France

A woman has been decapitated as three have been killed in a suspected terror attack near the Notre-Dame church in Nice on October 29.


Two dead, several wounded after knife attack outside Nice church

Two dead, several wounded after knife attack outside Nice church French police say two people have been killed and several others injured in a knife attack near a...
Fatal knife attack in French city of Nice described as terrorism

Mayor Christian Estrosi described the incident, in which three people were killed and several...
News24.com | French prosecutors say terror probe opened into Nice attack

France's national anti-terror prosecutors said Thursday they have opened a murder inquiry after a man...
Three Dead In Knife Attack In Nice [Video]

Three Dead In Knife Attack In Nice

Three Dead In Knife Attack In Nice

Aftermath of Paris knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo [Video]

Aftermath of Paris knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo

Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in the French capital, according to officials.

