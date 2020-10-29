Get Out The Vote Rally Ambridge Features Donald Trump. Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. headlined a Get Out The Vote rally in Beaver County on Friday.
KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more from the event.
Donald Trump Jr. Holds ‘Get Out The Vote’ Rally In AmbridgeDonald Trump Jr. was the guest of honor, along with Congressional candidate Sean Parnell and Ted Nugent, at a Get Out the Vote rally in Beaver County. Shelby Cassesse has more.
