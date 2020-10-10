IPL 2020:'No one will ever say Chris is 41', says KXIP's KL Rahul over his sparkling 99 runs against RR

Global  
 

Kings XI Punjab's team Captain, KL Rahul lauded Chris Gayle, saying that one more good inning from left-handed West Indies batsman in next game will make them win.

A sparkling 99 from Chris Gayle took KXIP to a terrific total of 185/4 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), unfortunately it was not enough and RR beat KXIP by 7 wickets in 50th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"We love having him in dressing room and see him batting the way he's batting.

No one will ever say he is 41.

It's a great sign for us.

Hopefully one more good inning from Chris in next game and we should be able to sneak in (top 4)," said KL Rahul.


