IPL 2020:'No one will ever say Chris is 41', says KXIP's KL Rahul over his sparkling 99 runs against RR

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare. With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches. KXIP skipper KL Rahul said, "It is important that guys who have not found form so far, it is important that they find they form. Lot of things are falling in place. The work put in by the team and the coaches has started to show on the fields. Hopefully, we can built from here and learn from our mistakes. The way our bowlers bowled today is exceptional and it has given the team a lot of confidence and we will carry the same confidence forward."
Kings XI Punjab's skipper KL Rahul said that this year Mohammad Shami has shown clarity in his bowling. "The thing this year that has been different about Shami is he has shown clarity. He has put his hand up as senior bowler. It's great to see the way Shami has been bowling," Maxwell added. Calling Maxwell a team man, Rahul said, "We know what Maxwell can do, when he comes good he gives a lot of solidity to the team. He balances out the team really well. He is great team man, therefore Maxi coming in form is a good sign and it will ease his nerves." With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches.
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 7 wickets in the 50th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia said it was a do-or-die game for them. "Every match was do-or- die for us, and this was also a do-or-die game for us. We were struggling in tournament, our bowling was less impactful in 2-3 matches and we were losing wickets in powerplay. Now Sanju is batting well and Ben Stokes is giving us good start. It gives us momentum and confidence," said Rahul Tewatia during a press conference, after winning the match.
While addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians wicket keeper Quinton de Kock on October 30 said, "Our number one goal is to finish this season of IPL as a top two teams. Our next game is just important as our last game was." MI is on the top of the IPL table of this year.
Resurgent KXIP defeated KKR by 8 wickets in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, on the back of 100 plus partnership between opener Mandeep Singh and experienced Chris Gayle, who scored a fast 51 off 29 balls. Heaping praise on the 'Universe Boss' Gayle, Mandeep called him the "greatest T20 player ever", adding that he should never retire.
Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 11 runs against Chris Jordan's bowling. From KXIP Punjab Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal took away the game in the fourth bowl through their aggressive batting. Chris Jordan said, "The way we've played matches this season, they could've ended easily with us on winning side but unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Glad that we're getting a little bit of luck but obviously we can't rest on it but you must enjoy it like tonight's win." Over team's batting, Jordan said "It's not reckless cricket, it's been controlled shots and good running between the wickets. The impact the legend, Chris Gayle has made in the last two games is tremendous. His energy is unbelievable. If we want to take it to next level, we have to just keep doing similar things and finish off games quicker as well."
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. This loss makes the road for playoffs tough for KKR which has 12 points, and has one game to play. Team's mentor David Hussey while conceding defeat said KKR is still breathing, and the team will be charged up for the next game against Rajasthan Royals.
Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.
Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28. Maintaining the team at the top in the points table, Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said that after the defeat in the last game, they wanted to come back stronger.
Kings XI Punjab's Chris Jordan hailed Mohammad Shami's bowling in the first Super Over against Mumbai Indians. Shami defended 6 runs, restricting MI batsmen to score 5 runs. Jordan said, "The way Shami..
The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super..