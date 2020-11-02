Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:45s - Published
3 minutes ago
Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'
U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in
Wisconsin on Monday that a recent Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania was "very dangerous" and claimed without evidence "it allows cheating."
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Trump says 'good television' is coming election night U.S. President Donald Trump completed stop three in Traverse City, Michigan as he continued on a five-stop campaign tour of battleground states on Monday (November 2). Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:32 Published now Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election Former President Barack Obama told a rally in Georgia that voters 'have thepower to change America'. During his speech, Mr Obama also criticised DonaldTrump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on November 3, 1693
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00 Published on January 1, 1970
Biden pitches to Pittsburgh's Black voters Joe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..
USATODAY.com
3 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
President Donald Trump is assailing a decision that allows Pennsylvania's elections officials to...
Newsmax - Published
8 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:48 Published 3 hours ago
Horsford addresses extramarital affair This is the first election Rep. Steven Horsford will face since admitting to an extramarital affair in May of 2019. The Associated Press said the on-and-off affair began with a woman in 2009. We asked.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:14 Published 8 hours ago
2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday Monday morning a Nevada judge denied a courtroom bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:51 Published 8 hours ago