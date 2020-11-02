Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'

Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in Wisconsin on Monday that a recent Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania was "very dangerous" and claimed without evidence "it allows cheating."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground states

 President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground states. The president held rallies in North Carolina,..
CBS News
Trump says 'good television' is coming election night [Video]

Trump says 'good television' is coming election night

U.S. President Donald Trump completed stop three in Traverse City, Michigan as he continued on a five-stop campaign tour of battleground states on Monday (November 2).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:32Published
Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election [Video]

Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election

Former President Barack Obama told a rally in Georgia that voters 'have thepower to change America'. During his speech, Mr Obama also criticised DonaldTrump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states [Video]

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:10Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court tosses lower court ruling against organizer DeRay Mckesson

 The Supreme Court handed a temporary victory to Mckesson in the dispute brought by a police officer injured during a 2016 protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
CBS News

Supreme Court throws out First Amendment ruling against Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson

 DeRay McKesson, a prominent figure in the BLM movement, was sued by a police officer who was injured during a protest in Louisiana in 2016.
USATODAY.com
SCOTUS Allows Longer Deadlines for Absentee Ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania [Video]

SCOTUS Allows Longer Deadlines for Absentee Ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania

The two Supreme Court decisions were handed down on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

U.S. battles coronavirus surge as states see record new cases

 Wisconsin is facing one of the biggest COVID-19 surges in the country. Nearly a third of test results are now coming back positive and hospitalizations are up..
CBS News
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election [Video]

U.S. businesses board up ahead of election

Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

$2m bail for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

 A Wisconsin court commissioner on Monday set bail for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest at $2 million, setting aside pleas..
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Some Regions Still Experience Slow Delivery of Mail Ballots

 In the final days of voting, the Postal Service is struggling to ensure timely delivery of ballots in parts of key battleground states like Pennsylvania and..
NYTimes.com

Biden pitches to Pittsburgh's Black voters

 Joe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Trump Assails Decision by Top Pennsylvania Court

President Donald Trump is assailing a decision that allows Pennsylvania's elections officials to...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

hlayfield

Hank Layfield When I called for smacking Trump with a stick, Twitter banned me for a week. Trump calls for violence against the S… https://t.co/BchKGURCQA 27 minutes ago

saraecook

Sara Cook Pres Trump calls the Supreme Court's ruling allowing Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots received up to 3 days af… https://t.co/AqmEDcGjcQ 37 minutes ago

MSpicuzzaMJS

Mary Spicuzza Trump complains about the Supreme Court decision on Pennsylvania, which he calls "dangerous." "There's a lot of s… https://t.co/UflSQJKlkh 52 minutes ago

TomMcShane9979

Tom McShane What an incredible & sad manifestation of the utter failure of donald trump’s presidency that like a junta he erect… https://t.co/ggTMBqB8pR 1 hour ago

TheQuiche1327

Mar-Quiche Blair @JeremyinSP @MCONLEY10 @utahjazz I mean, once Trump realizes he is losing, starts throwing a fit, calls for votes t… https://t.co/t43XHctPu1 1 hour ago

Stewey444

President Rufus T. Firefly @PinehurstRare @MysterySolvent "interviewing for the next Supreme Court opening" is what Trump calls his nights with Ivanka. 2 hours ago

hanson_ari

Ari Hanson 🏳️‍🌈 3 (continued). The president will rally his supporters together and they will start to loot and riot in response to… https://t.co/81vl4yjzwp 4 hours ago

artim_otpidus

Sudipto Mitra Likely : votes on 3rd Nov get counted and Trump leads in close race. Trump calls victory even before mailed ballots… https://t.co/hmU7SQvahp 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:48Published
Horsford addresses extramarital affair [Video]

Horsford addresses extramarital affair

This is the first election Rep. Steven Horsford will face since admitting to an extramarital affair in May of 2019. The Associated Press said the on-and-off affair began with a woman in 2009. We asked..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:14Published
2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday [Video]

2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday

Monday morning a Nevada judge denied a courtroom bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:51Published