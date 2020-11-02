Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in Wisconsin on Monday that a recent Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania was "very dangerous" and claimed without evidence "it allows cheating."

Joe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..

In the final days of voting, the Postal Service is struggling to ensure timely delivery of ballots in parts of key battleground states like Pennsylvania and..

A Wisconsin court commissioner on Monday set bail for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest at $2 million, setting aside pleas..

U.S. businesses board up ahead of election Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Wisconsin is facing one of the biggest COVID-19 surges in the country. Nearly a third of test results are now coming back positive and hospitalizations are up..

State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

SCOTUS Allows Longer Deadlines for Absentee Ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania The two Supreme Court decisions were handed down on Wednesday.

DeRay McKesson, a prominent figure in the BLM movement, was sued by a police officer who was injured during a protest in Louisiana in 2016.

The Supreme Court handed a temporary victory to Mckesson in the dispute brought by a police officer injured during a 2016 protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.

Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election Former President Barack Obama told a rally in Georgia that voters 'have thepower to change America'. During his speech, Mr Obama also criticised DonaldTrump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump says 'good television' is coming election night U.S. President Donald Trump completed stop three in Traverse City, Michigan as he continued on a five-stop campaign tour of battleground states on Monday (November 2).

President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground states. The president held rallies in North Carolina,..

President Donald Trump is assailing a decision that allows Pennsylvania's elections officials to...