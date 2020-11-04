Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Major upset: John Hickenlooper flips Colorado Senate seat from Republican to Democrat

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Major upset: John Hickenlooper flips Colorado Senate seat from Republican to Democrat

Major upset: John Hickenlooper flips Colorado Senate seat from Republican to Democrat

Former Colorado governor and Denver mayor John Hickenlooper beat out Republican incumbent Cory Gardner.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fox News: Colorado Flips First Senate Seat With John Hickenlooper Win

Democrats have flipped their first Senate seat with John Hickenlooper edging out Republican incumbent...
Newsmax - Published

John Hickenlooper projected to win Colorado Senate race, a pickup for Democrats

John Hickenlooper is projected to defeat Cory Gardner in Colorado's 2020 Senate race, according to...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

John Hickenlooper gives victory speech in Colorado Senate race [Video]

John Hickenlooper gives victory speech in Colorado Senate race

John Hickenlooper gives victory speech in Colorado Senate race.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:12Published
Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator [Video]

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator

Sarah McBride made history on Tuesday night. After winning a seat in Delaware's state Senate, McBride has become the highest-ranking openly trans official in America. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
John Hickenlooper Delivers Victory Speech After Winning U.S. Senate Race [Video]

John Hickenlooper Delivers Victory Speech After Winning U.S. Senate Race

Challenger John Hickenlooper has derailed GOP incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner's bid for a second term in the U.S. Senate. Colorado voters have chosen the Democrat who previously served as governor and..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:06Published