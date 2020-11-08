Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:21s - Published Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons On Saturday morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter to tease a “big” press conference. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Donald Trump 45th president of the United States Eye Opener: Biden team considers legal action to begin presidential transition The Biden team is considering legal action in order to be able to begin their transition while President Trump refuses to concede. Also, the president announced..

CBS News 22 minutes ago Katy Perry reached out to Trump-supporting family members after presidential loss



Katy Perry has reached out to console members of her family who supported U.S. President Donald Trump following his bitter election defeat. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published on January 1, 1970