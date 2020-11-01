Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:51s - Published
Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’

Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’

Move comes after China parliament passes motion allowing Hong Kong executive to expel legislators without court review.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Hong Kong ousts 4 pro-democracy lawmakers as China cements control

 The decreasingly autonomous city's leaders quickly seized upon new powers granted by Beijing to sack lawmakers deemed a security threat.
CBS News

Hong Kong disqualifies four pro-democracy lawmakers

 It comes moments after China allowed legislators who endangered national security to be disqualified.
BBC News

Hong Kong's dying news stands tell a story of change

 What the fate of these street corner fixtures tells us about the fate of the city's proudly free media.
BBC News

Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers threaten to resign

 HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers said Monday that they would resign en masse from the city’s legislative council if the central Chinese..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong disqualifies four legislators for 'endangering security'

Hong Kong disqualified four opposition members of its legislature on Wednesday for endangering...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •CBC.caBBC News



Related videos from verified sources

Concerns over prominent Hong Kong journalist's arrest [Video]

Concerns over prominent Hong Kong journalist's arrest

Choy Yuk-Ling was taken into custody for traffic violations, but activists fear that is not the real reason behind her arrest.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong [Video]

Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong

Contempt and obstruction charges related to a legislative council meeting more than five months ago, as critics say it's part of an increasing attempt to sideline dissenting voices.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published