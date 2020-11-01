Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’
Move comes after China parliament passes motion allowing Hong Kong executive to expel legislators without court review.
Concerns over prominent Hong Kong journalist's arrestChoy Yuk-Ling was taken into custody for traffic violations, but activists fear that is not the real reason behind her arrest.
Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong KongContempt and obstruction charges related to a legislative council meeting more than five months ago, as critics say it's part of an increasing attempt to sideline dissenting voices.