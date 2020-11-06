Recount in Georgia happening
As a recount is happening in Georgia, two are fighting for seats that will determine congress.
Georgia's Chief Election Official Announces Hand RecountGeorgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the hand recount on Wednesday.
Georgia RecountGeorgia Secretary of State talks about the hand recount of election results.
Georgia will begin recount by end of this weekIt's back to tallying votes again in Georgia. Today, election officials there say an audit of presidential election results will trigger a full hand recount.