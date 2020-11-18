BioNTech And Pfizer To Seek Emergency Authorization For Covid-19 Vaccination

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s
BioNTech and its partner, Pfizer, will seek emergency approval for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The drug companies will file paperwork for the emergency use of the vaccine with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In a final analysis of the Phase 3 trial, the vaccine was found to be 95% effective in preventing Covid-19.

The vaccine has been shown to work in all age populations.

According to CNN, the new vaccine has shown no serious safety concerns.


Vaccine deliveries could start before Christmas - BioNTech CEO [Video]

Vaccine deliveries could start before Christmas - BioNTech CEO

Speaking to Reuters TV, BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Wednesday if all goes well, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could grant emergency-use by Christmas.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37

Updated analysis shows Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective

 Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday that an updated analysis of the phase 3 clinical trial for their COVID-19..
The Verge

Trump’s post-election tantrum is holding up federal vaccine planning

 Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

After months of mounting case counts and strained hospital capacity, the past two weeks have brought us some..
The Verge

Pfizer to seek approval from FDA 'within days' after further analysis finds COVID-19 vaccine 95% effective

 Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to produce up to 50 million doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories November 18 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 18th: Pfizer says it's communicating with Biden's team; Acting Pentagon chief cites risks during troop reductions; FAA..
USATODAY.com

Fact check: Pfizer received COVID-19 vaccine data after Election Day, released within days

 Claims that Pfizer withheld positive news about its COVID-19 vaccine until after Joe Biden became president-elect are false.
USATODAY.com

Immunologist: "There are dark days ahead" despite COVID vaccine progress

 Pfizer and Moderna have announced their coronavirus vaccines appear to be about 95% effective, as states across the U.S. continue to grapple with a surge in..
CBS News

Pfizer: Covid-19 shot 95 per cent effective, seeking clearance soon

 Pfizer said Wednesday that new test results show its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective, is safe and also protects older people most at risk of dying — the..
New Zealand Herald

HHS expects 40M doses of vaccine by December 31

 HHS Secretary Alex Azar says the government expects a total of about 40 million doses of two COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed throughout the U.S. by the end..
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: First home-test kit with rapid results approved

 The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised the first prescription molecular diagnostic test for Covid-19, which can be performed entirely at home. The..
New Zealand Herald

India’s tests/million lower than that of US, Russia, UK & France

 Over a period of two months - from September 16 to November 15 - India has been doing more tests for Covid-19 on an average per day than countries like Russia,..
IndiaTimes

Several starters, key Las Vegas Raiders players land on COVID-19 list ahead of game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

 As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to face AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs, most of their starting defense has landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
USATODAY.com
Doctors: A negative COVID-19 test is not an all clear to see family this holiday [Video]

Doctors: A negative COVID-19 test is not an all clear to see family this holiday

On Wednesday, people waited more than an hour and a half in line to get tested for COVID-19. Yet, doctors warn a negative test should not be a determining factor in if it’s safe to see family members and friends this holiday.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:50Published

Unicef: 25% of schoolkids from Covid-hit families may drop out

 Community volunteers who reached out to 300 habitations in 12 districts across seven states in August- September found children engaged as paid worker or pushed..
IndiaTimes

BioNTech and Pfizer will seek emergency US authorization for vaccine on Friday, CEO says

German company BioNTech and its partner, drug giant Pfizer, will ask the US on Friday to allow...
Upworthy - Published

Wall Street seen higher after more positive Pfizer vaccine news

Wall Street indices are expected to open higher on Wednesday after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced it...
Proactive Investors - Published

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Deliveries Could Start 'Before Christmas'

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech could secure emergency U.S. and European authorization for their COVID-19...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



Pfizer Says Its COVID Vaccine Is 95% Effective [Video]

Pfizer Says Its COVID Vaccine Is 95% Effective

Pfizer said Wednesday that a final assessment of trial data on the COVID-19 vaccine it developed in conjunction with German company BioNTech showed it was 95% effective, and that it would apply for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:33
Pfizer ends vaccine trial with 95% success rate [Video]

Pfizer ends vaccine trial with 95% success rate

Final results from Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95% success rate and two months of safety data, paving the way for the drugmaker to apply for an emergency U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07
Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective With No Safety Concerns [Video]

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective With No Safety Concerns

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective With No Safety Concerns. Pfizer and BioNTech revealed the news on Wednesday after conducting a final data analysis. According to the drugmakers, 28..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16