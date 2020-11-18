BioNTech And Pfizer To Seek Emergency Authorization For Covid-19 Vaccination
Video Credit:
Wochit News
- Duration: 00:32s - Published
2 minutes ago
BioNTech And Pfizer To Seek Emergency Authorization For Covid-19 Vaccination
BioNTech and its partner, Pfizer, will seek emergency approval for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
The drug companies will file paperwork for the emergency use of the vaccine with the
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
In a final analysis of the Phase 3 trial, the vaccine was found to be 95% effective in preventing Covid-19.
The vaccine has been shown to work in all age populations.
According to CNN, the new vaccine has shown no serious safety concerns.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories November 18 P Here's the latest for Wednesday November 18th: Pfizer says it's communicating with Biden's team; Acting Pentagon chief cites risks during troop reductions; FAA..
USATODAY.com
2 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
German company BioNTech and its partner, drug giant Pfizer, will ask the US on Friday to allow...
Upworthy - Published
6 hours ago
Wall Street indices are expected to open higher on Wednesday after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced it...
Proactive Investors - Published
12 hours ago
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech could secure emergency U.S. and European authorization for their COVID-19...
Newsmax - Published
2 hours ago Also reported by •
Japan Today
Related videos from verified sources
Pfizer Says Its COVID Vaccine Is 95% Effective Pfizer said Wednesday that a final assessment of trial data on the COVID-19 vaccine it developed in conjunction with German company BioNTech showed it was 95% effective, and that it would apply for.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:33 Published 7 hours ago
Pfizer ends vaccine trial with 95% success rate Final results from Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95% success rate and two months of safety data, paving the way for the drugmaker to apply for an emergency U.S... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:07 Published 7 hours ago