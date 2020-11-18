BioNTech And Pfizer To Seek Emergency Authorization For Covid-19 Vaccination

BioNTech and its partner, Pfizer, will seek emergency approval for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The drug companies will file paperwork for the emergency use of the vaccine with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In a final analysis of the Phase 3 trial, the vaccine was found to be 95% effective in preventing Covid-19.

The vaccine has been shown to work in all age populations.

According to CNN, the new vaccine has shown no serious safety concerns.