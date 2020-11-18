Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Friday’s filing would set off a chain of events as the FDA and its independent advisers debate if the shots are ready.
The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 PatientsThe FDA approved remdesivir as a treatment for severe COVID-19 cases last month.
This is after granting emergency authorization in May, reports Business Insider.
But on Thursday, the WHO announced it..
Companies to seek emergency approval for use of COVID-19 vaccinesA COVID-19 vaccine could make its way to Indiana within the next few months.
Vaccine makers ask for "emergency" useA huge step toward a coronavirus vaccine, a pharmaceutical company will file paperwork for the emergency use of its vaccine.