COVID-19 PANDEMIC: Discussing Jobless Claims

COVID-19 PANDEMIC: Discussing Jobless Claims

CBSN Bay Area interviews former EDD director Michael Bernick about the increase in new jobless claims in California.

Bernick predicts, even with a vaccine, employment in the state may not pick up until around April.


US jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the...
Jobless Claims Drop to 7-Month Low Despite Virus Spike

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last...
Florida First Time Unemployment Claims Continue To Fall

First-time jobless claims continued to slow last week in Florida, while efforts are underway to bulk...
Jobless Claims Increase for First Time Since October to 742,000 [Video]

The jobless claims data was released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

12 Million People Will Lose Jobless Benefits the Day After Christmas, Study Says [Video]

12 Million People Will Lose Jobless Benefits , the Day After Christmas, Study Says. The study, published by the Century Foundation think tank, says millions of Americans' benefits will expire during..

COVID-19 PANDEMIC: Another 709,000 File New Jobless Claims [Video]

Former EDD director Michael Bernick spoke with CBSN Bay Area about today's unemployment insurance claims report. Bernick says news about a potential vaccine is troubling for the labor market, renewed..

