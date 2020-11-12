Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh taken to hospital for medical examination

Comedian Bharti Singh on Nov 21 arrested by NCB after recovery of ganja from her residence. Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa has been sent for medical examination. NCB raided production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and recovered 86.5 gms of ganja. Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted consumption of ganja.
Comedian Bharti Singh arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 21. Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also arrived at NCB office. NCB conducted raid at their residence, earlier today.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by NCB including Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Bollywood actors were spotted in the Mumbai's Film City. Love birds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted in an affluent suburb Khar. 'Filhall' fame Nupur Sanon was snapped outside a pet clinic in Bandra with her dog. Nushrratt Bharuccha was also clicked in Bandra. The actress was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Chhalaang'. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi waved at the paparazzi from the shooting complex. The duo will be seen in Shakun Batra's next. 'Khaali Peeli' actress Ananya Panday was snapped in Bandra.
Sonu Nigam Does Not Want Son Nevaan Nigam To Become A Singer, Reveals He Is One Of The Top Gamers Of UAE. In other news Late Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande trolled for sharing pictures with boyfriend Vicky Jain
Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for day 2 of questioning. She appeared before the agency on November 11 November 2020. Arjun Rampal has been also been summoned by the NCB on November 13. On November 9, NCB officials raided Rampal’s residence in Mumbai and seized his electronic gadgets. On Nov 8, film producer Firoz Nadiawala’s house was also raided by NCB. In the raid at his house, officials found 10 grams of marijuana. Ncb arrested his wife Shabana Saeed in connection with a drug case. Shabana Saeed was granted bail on November 10. NCB stumbled upon a potential drug racket in B-Town while probing the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood divas were spotted in Mumbai. Famous interior designer, Sussanne Khan was snapped at a salon in Juhu. She looked stunning after her salon session. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress Huma Qureshi and Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Aanand L Rai office in Andheri. Sara will soon be seen in 'Atrangi Re' which is likely to release in 2021.