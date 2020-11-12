Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh taken to hospital for medical examination

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s
Comedian Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested after 15 hours of interrogation on November 22.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took both of them for the medical examination.

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by NCB including Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

NCB started probing entertainment industry after Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide.


