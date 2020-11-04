Global  
 

Soccer icon and World Cup winner Maradona dies

Argentinean soccer great Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, less than a month after his 60th birthday, following a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain. Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Maradona was instrumental in Argentina’s 1986 World Cup win. Never far from controversy, he was responsible for the infamous 'Hand of God' goal that eliminated England from the tournament. He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others, and was adored by millions of fans for his unmatched abilities. But even at the height of his playing career in the 1980s, Maradona struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, receiving several bans for substance abuse before he retired from the pitch in 1997. He suffered an overdose in 2000 and a heart attack four years later, before appearing to turn his life around, taking charge of the Argentina national team as manager between 2008 and 2010. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona died of heart attack on Nov 25. He passed away at age of 60. Maradona also had undergone emergency surgery for subdural haematoma several weeks ago. Maradona had won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Diego Maradona, soccer legend who led Argentina to 1986 World Cup title, dies at 60

 Diego Maradona, the legendary soccer midfielder who led Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986, has died at age 60, his agent said on Wednesday.
Diego Maradona Dead at 60, Soccer Legend Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

 Diego Maradona -- widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time -- has died at his home in Argentina, according to his reps. He was 60...
Soccer legend DIEGO MARADONA has died at the age of 60. The 1986 World Cup winner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Tigre, in his native Argentina, on Wednesday, according to local reports.

