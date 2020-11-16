Details Of The Trump Pentagon Purge Revealed

Business Insider is reporting details of the Trump Administrations Purge of the Pentagon and Department of Defense.

The Trump administration has reportedly gutted the Pentagon's Defense Policy Board.

They removed most of its 13 members.

A US defense official confirmed to Insider that some members had been removed.

Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said in a statement that he looks forward "to naming new board members in the coming days.