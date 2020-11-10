Covid vaccine: 'Never said all Indians to be vaccinated,' says Union govt

The Union government claimed that it never spoke of vaccinating the entire Indian population.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made the comment while addressing a press briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava elaborated on the statement.

He explained that if the government vaccinates a 'critical mass' of people, it may be able to break the chain of transmission.

The government's clarification came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited 3 Covid vaccine laboratories to take stock of the progress in clinical trials and production.

