Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published 31 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:19s - Published Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, including $228 billion in additional paycheck protection program funds for hotels, restaurants and other small businesses. 0

