Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:38s - Published
U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes

U.S. lawmakers unveiled the final version of a massive annual defense policy bill on Thursday that defies several of President Donald Trump's demands.

Gloria Tso reports.

U.S. lawmakers unveiled the final version of a massive annual defense bill Thursday (December 3), which defies several of President Donald Trump's demands.

It would flout Trump's plans to withdraw troops from Germany and Afghanistan, and contradict his wishes to keep the names of Confederate generals on U.S. military bases.

It sets the stage for a veto fight in Trump's final weeks in office, over a major $740 billion piece of legislation which has been passed every year since 1961.

The National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, addresses pay increases for U.S. troops, aircraft and ship purchases, as well how to deal with rivals like China and Russia.

This year's bill would prevent Trump from slashing the number of active-duty troops in Germany and Afghanistan below a certain level.

Trump had also vowed to veto the bill because of a provision to strip the names of Confederate leaders from U.S. military bases, which passed with both Republican and Democrat support.

And already this week, he'd insisted he will veto if the NDAA does not repeal legal protections for Big Tech companies like Facebook and Twitter, which he accuses of stifling conservative voices.

The final bill did not include such a provision, as lawmakers said it has nothing to do with the military and should not be used to stop an important defense bill.

Committee aides say they expect the House will pass the bill early next week, sending it to the Senate before going to Trump.

They say it will be difficult to override a veto, with Congress in session only until the end of the year.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China [Video]

U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China

The U.S. Department of Justice is discussing a deal that would let Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou return to China from Canada, a person familiar with the matter said. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

Ivanka Trump hits out at investigation of 2017 presidential inauguration

 Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka has confirmed she was deposed this week as part of an investigation into her father's 2017 presidential inauguration.The lawsuit..
New Zealand Herald

Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil and gas sale pushed forward

 The sale, which was directed by Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, will allow companies to drill oil and gas in an area that was originally created to..
CBS News

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Congress faces government shutdown deadline

 Time is running out for Congress to pass a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Lawmakers have until December 11th, but are now reportedly considering a..
CBS News
Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill [Video]

Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the phone Thursday and agreed that a COVID-19 relief package and a government funding bill should pass “as soon as possible." Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

Afghan govt, Taliban reach breakthrough deal [Video]

Afghan govt, Taliban reach breakthrough deal

Afghan government and Taliban representatives said on Wednesday they had reached a preliminary deal to press on with peace talks, their first written agreement in 19 years of war and welcomed by the United Nations and Washington. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Afghan govt & Taliban reach preliminary deal paving way for peace talks

 The Afghan government and representatives of the Taliban have jointly announced reaching a preliminary deal to push on with peace talks, which could precede..
WorldNews

Ten Years Since WikiLeaks Published the US Diplomatic Cables

 Today is the tenth anniversary of “Cablegate” when WikiLeaks, leading a group of partner media organisations, began reporting on the contents of hundreds of..
WorldNews

VA, Defense Department under new pressure to help ailing veterans who served at toxic base

 Hundreds of service members have come forward after a CBS News investigation revealed new evidence of toxic material at a remote base used after 9/11. According..
CBS News

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Hackers are targeting the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain, IBM finds

 Amelia Krales

A global phishing campaign has been targeting organizations associated with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines since September 2020,..
The Verge

Reptiles smuggled from Mexico found at German airport stitched inside dolls

 Ten of 26 rare animals from Mexico discovered at a German airport did not survive.
BBC News

Germany extends the restrictive measures until January 10

 Germany has decided to extend the restrictive measures until January 10, with the goal of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus, confirmed German Chancellor..
WorldNews
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance but OleGunnar Solskjaer is confident they will bounce back against RB Leipzig. “Weknow the destiny is in our own hands,” United boss Solskjaer said lookingahead to next week’s trip to Germany. “We know that we play against a goodteam obviously. Leipzig were in the semi-final last year, but we aredeveloping into a better team as well."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Confederate States of America Confederate States of America unrecognized breakaway state in North America from 1861 to 1865


National Defense Authorization Act family of United States laws authorizing DoD spending

Related news from verified sources

Trump threatens to veto defense bill over liability protections for tech companies

Trump threatens to veto defense bill over liability protections for tech companies President Trump on Tuesday night threatened to veto the annual defense appropriations bill unless...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •NaturalNews.comNPR


Trump calls for last-minute 230 repeal as part of defense spending bill

Trump calls for last-minute 230 repeal as part of defense spending bill Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images On Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened to veto an...
The Verge - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump threatens defense bill veto over Big Tech [Video]

Trump threatens defense bill veto over Big Tech

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would veto the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act unless it eliminates a federal law protecting tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Trump Election Defense Fund [Video]

Trump Election Defense Fund

Funds are being used for elections lawsuits, campaign debt, and future political operation expenses.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:27Published
Details Of The Trump Pentagon Purge Revealed [Video]

Details Of The Trump Pentagon Purge Revealed

Business Insider is reporting details of the Trump Administrations Purge of the Pentagon and Department of Defense. The Trump administration has reportedly gutted the Pentagon's Defense Policy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published