Picking a Christmas tree in Covid

How do you do that safely in the pandemic?

Newschannel2's chelsea sherrod visited buttenschon christmas farm in marcy and has the story.

Chelsea: picking out your own christmas tree is a holiday tradition for many families but how can you do that covid friendly?

Here at the buttenschon christmas tree farm they help you experience the fun of christmas safely.

Mandatory face masks upon entry, socially distanced check-in and walk- throughs and one family on a tractor at a time.

None marianne buttenschon: we have a online sign up through facebook so that they can reserve times.

We have added a tractor so that we have the retractor to help individuals going into the field to maintain social distancing.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced families to rethink travel plans for the holidays.

This year, christmas tree sales can increase due to those who choose to celebrate alone.

Marianne buttenschon: we've had some calls on individuals from that stopped last weekend that said this is their first time getting a real tree so we are seeing that.

We also have some individuals who have come here for years that are still returning that are very familiar with the process.

It is a big holiday tradition for gene allen and his family.

Its what they call "the annual tree hunt".

Gene allen: they made arrangements so that people could still get up here and cut down their own tree with certain changes of course but it's sti the sameexperien se buttenschon: i can say that everyone that has come to the farm is excited enthusiastic and you can tell they're glad to be here.

If you do not make an appointment and it is crowded, you will be asked to wait in your vehicle until families exit.

Chelsea: these health and safety measures with christmas just three weeks away, families are cki out their tree but w do you dohat operation and showing no signs