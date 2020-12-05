Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally

US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate.
Thousands of largely maskless supportersgathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia’sRepublican governor in his astounding call for a special legislative sessionto give him the state’s electoral votes despite Joe Biden winning the majorityof the vote.
U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat.
The Washington Post reports the Trump administration has prevented Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with US intelligence leaders. Biden's team has reportedly not yet been able to meet with officials at agencies including the NSA and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Both those agencies are controlled by the Pentagon. Business Insider reports that the Pentagon has denied any efforts to stifle the team's smooth transition period.
President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election win. During the call, Trump also requested that the governor mandate an audit of absentee ballot signatures. Trump's call came on the same day that he will arrive in Georgia to stump for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.