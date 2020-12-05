Global  
 

Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally

US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate.

Thousands of largely maskless supportersgathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia’sRepublican governor in his astounding call for a special legislative sessionto give him the state’s electoral votes despite Joe Biden winning the majorityof the vote.


Fact Check: Trump floods rally with audacious falsehoods

 US President Donald Trump flooded his first post-election political rally with debunked conspiracy theories and audacious falsehoods today as he claimed victory..
Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia [Video]

Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat.

Trump campaigns in Georgia for Republican senators [Video]

Trump campaigns in Georgia for Republican senators

In a speech to his supporters, U.S President Donald Trump told the chanting crowd that he came to southern Georgia on Saturday (December 5) on behalf of Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoffs on Jan. 5.

Fact check: Image from 2017 White House event altered to make claim about votes for Biden

 An image claiming to show "illegal" and "legal" votes for Joe Biden is actually a photo from a 2017 event where Trump talked about deregulation goals.
'You have to vote', Trump tells supporters in Georgia [Video]

'You have to vote', Trump tells supporters in Georgia

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party fear could end up hurting, not helping, their chances if he focuses on efforts to reverse his own election defeat.

Trump campaigns in Georgia for two Republican senators [Video]

Trump campaigns in Georgia for two Republican senators

In a speech to his supporters, U.S President Trump told the chanting crowd that he came to southern Georgia on Saturday (December 5) on behalf of Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoffs on Jan. 5.

Trump presses Georgia governor to help overturn result

 The US president holds his first post-election campaign rally in Georgia ahead of key Senate runoffs.
UGA student Harrison Deal, a Kelly Loeffler campaign staffer, killed in car wreck

 Harrison Deal, a UGA student working on Kelly Loeffler's Senate campaign, was killed Friday in car crash near Savannah.
Trump fans steadfast at first rally after election

 Supporters turned out in Valdosta, Georgia for President Donald Trump's first political rally since losing the election. The event is meant to boost Republican..
President Trump travels to Georgia to campaign ahead of Senate runoff

 President Trump will host a rally Saturday in Georgia for the two Republican Senate candidates in the state's January runoff. His involvement on the campaign..
Trump rallies for Republican Senators Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia

 President Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, for a rally Saturday evening to support two incumbent Republican senators facing January runoff elections..
The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon [Video]

The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon

The Washington Post reports the Trump administration has prevented Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with US intelligence leaders. Biden's team has reportedly not yet been able to meet with officials at agencies including the NSA and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Both those agencies are controlled by the Pentagon. Business Insider reports that the Pentagon has denied any efforts to stifle the team's smooth transition period.

White House replaces Pentagon business advisory board members

 The White House replaced members of the Pentagon advisory board with Trump loyalists. Omar Villafranca spoke with Politico White House and Washington reporter..
Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp [Video]

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election win. During the call, Trump also requested that the governor mandate an audit of absentee ballot signatures. Trump's call came on the same day that he will arrive in Georgia to stump for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

