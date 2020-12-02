Michigan explains reason to cancel Ohio State game
Michigan athletics spoke with the media as to why they cancelled the Ohio s+State game with increasing numbers on its football team.
See Trump supporters protest outside Michigan official's houseMichigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is the latest election official to report receiving personal threats as President Donald Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud.
Michigan official defiant in face of attack from Trump supportersMichigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the pro-Trump crowd verbally attacking her outside of her home is really attacking the voters of her state.
Michigan to resume limited workoutsThe University of Michigan is able to resume limited workouts as they prepare for Ohio State after cancelling their last game over COVID-19 concerns.