Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan explains reason to cancel Ohio State game

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Michigan explains reason to cancel Ohio State game

Michigan explains reason to cancel Ohio State game

Michigan athletics spoke with the media as to why they cancelled the Ohio s+State game with increasing numbers on its football team.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Michigan-Ohio State football game called off due to COVID-19 cases with Wolverines

The Michigan-Ohio State game for Saturday has been canceled due to increased COVID-19 cases within...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comESPNTMZ.com


Ohio State game against Michigan in serious jeopardy of not being played per reports

We have some troubling news out of Ann Arbor and it has everything to do with the potential of The...
Upworthy - Published

Michigan Preparing to Practice, Growing Optimism Regarding Status of Ohio State Game

There's growing optimism coming out of Michigan about the status of The Game, according to multiple...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

See Trump supporters protest outside Michigan official's house [Video]

See Trump supporters protest outside Michigan official's house

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is the latest election official to report receiving personal threats as President Donald Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:12Published
Michigan official defiant in face of attack from Trump supporters [Video]

Michigan official defiant in face of attack from Trump supporters

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the pro-Trump crowd verbally attacking her outside of her home is really attacking the voters of her state.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 04:32Published
Michigan to resume limited workouts [Video]

Michigan to resume limited workouts

The University of Michigan is able to resume limited workouts as they prepare for Ohio State after cancelling their last game over COVID-19 concerns.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:07Published