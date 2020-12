Dems respond to Trump’s call for direct stimulus checks to Americans Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:28s - Published 2 weeks ago Dems respond to Trump’s call for direct stimulus checks to Americans Mnuchin has reached out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proposing $600 direct payments to Americans as part of the stimulus package. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 916-BILLION DOLLARS. IT WOULDSEND 600- DOLLAR RELIEF CHECKSTO MOST AMERICANS...HALF OFWHAT THE PAYMENTS WERE INMARCH. IT WOULD ALSO GET RIDOF 300-DOLLAR WEEKLY JOBLESSBENEFITS. MANY SENATEREPUBLICANS ARE STILL PUSHINGFOR A 908- BILLION DOLLARDEAL. IT WOULD KEEPUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS...BUTNOT OFFER RELIEF CHECKS.DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SPEAKER NANCYPELOSI IS NOW LOOKING OVER TBI





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Promises Third Round Of Stimulus Chercks



On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden promised a third round of stimulus checks. Business Insider reports Americans urgently need financial relief as the pandemic continues to hamper the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 55 minutes ago Stimulus Deal Has Passed, How Will it Impact You?



Stimulus Deal Has Passed, How Will it Impact You?. Congress passed the roughly $900 billion relief package late Monday night. It allows for a second round of direct stimulus payments for.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:43 Published 9 hours ago How much you'll get with new stimulus checks



Late last night Congress passed one of the largest economic relief bills in history, which now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for signature. If he signs it, new forms of direct payments will be.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:05 Published 11 hours ago