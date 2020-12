Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:58s - Published Carry On and EastEnders actress Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83. Carry On and EastEnders actress Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83. 0

