Health secretary announces discovery of new Covid variant

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that London along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following "exponential" rises in Covid-19 cases.
All the key points from Matt Hancock's coronavirus press briefing from DowningStreet, including plans for an expansion of the vaccination programme rolloutand concerns over rising Covid-19 infections in the South East.
New York on Monday inoculated its first healthcare worker, an intensive care unit nurse in Queens, with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in the U.S. effort to control the deadly virus.
As farmers' protest entered the third week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday accused Opposition parties of running propaganda against the new farm laws and asserted that these legislations "may cause difficulty for some in the short term" but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run. Tomar, who is leading negotiations with the 40 protesting farmer unions to break the deadlock, was addressing a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand who came to extend their support to the laws. Hitting out at the Centre over farmers protest against the three agriculture laws, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the government has failed the nation and the farmers. Tharoor joined the protest held by the party MPs from Punjab at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday. Watch the full video for more.
Care home residents in Scotland are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from today. One of the first to receive the jab was 82-year-old Margaret Keating and she's urging others to do the same.
John le Carre has died at the age of 89. The spy-turned-author, whose real name was David Cornwell died after a short battle with pneumonia. Le Carre's acclaimed best-sellers include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager.
A depot at Tamworth in the West Midlands has distributed boxes of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to local GP surgeries. Hundreds of coronavirus vaccination centres run by local doctors' surgeries will begin opening across England this week.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned people to "not blow it" and urged the nation to keep following the Covid-19 rules during the vaccine rollout. Asked by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey if the UK..