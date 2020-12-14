Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 minutes ago

Health secretary announces discovery of new Covid variant

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that a new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England and the number of cases involving the new variant was "increasing rapidly".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn