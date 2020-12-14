Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:30s - Published
New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3

New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3

A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougherrestrictions were imposed in London.The capital and parts of Essex andHertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “verysharp, exponential rises” in cases.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs thenumber of cases involving the new variant was “increasing rapidly”.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

WorldView: New Zealand abuse investigation, China moon mission and more headlines

 CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee is in London with a roundup of today's global headlines, including an investigation into decades of abuses at state care..
CBS News
Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3 [Video]

Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3

London's bars, pubs and restaurants shut their doors last night for the third time this year as the capital was moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

WorldView: Countries across the globe begin COVID-19 vaccinations; Boko Haram claims responsibility for kidnappings

 Canada is the latest country to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but there are concerns poor countries will be left behind as vaccines roll out. Also,..
CBS News

On This Day: 15 December 1997

 In 1997, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry attended the London premiere of "Spice World: The Movie." (Dec. 15)
 
USATODAY.com

Millions more face tougher restrictions in England

 London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire will enter the toughest restrictions on Wednesday.
BBC News

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Covid 19 coronavirus: How dangerous is the new UK strain, and could it hamper a vaccine?

 A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in England and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, revealed on December 14 that its numbers "are increasing..
New Zealand Herald
Matt Hancock and Professor Chris Whitty on the new coronavirus variant [Video]

Matt Hancock and Professor Chris Whitty on the new coronavirus variant

Matt Hancock and Professor Chris Whitty on the new coronavirus variant thathas recently been identified.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
Matt Hancock announces areas entering Tier 3 [Video]

Matt Hancock announces areas entering Tier 3

Health secretary Matt Hancock holds a coronavirus press conference followingthe announcement of a new strain of the coronavirus and the implementation oftier 3 restrictions in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Hancock: ‘Further action’ may be required to halt Covid rise [Video]

Hancock: ‘Further action’ may be required to halt Covid rise

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned he does not rule out taking “further action” after moving London and parts of south east England into Tier 3 following an “exponential” rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: New strain emerges in UK as cases soar

 A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in England and is spreading rapidly. Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary, told British MPs: "Over the last few..
New Zealand Herald

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions [Video]

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published
Home secretary announces higher Windrush payouts [Video]

Home secretary announces higher Windrush payouts

Home Secretary Priti Patel has told MPs that victims of the Windrush scandal will receive bigger and quicker payments after complaints over difficulties in claiming compensation. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published
Health secretary announces discovery of new Covid variant [Video]

Health secretary announces discovery of new Covid variant

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that a new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England and the number of cases involving the new variant was "increasing rapidly". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published
Health secretary announces London’s move into Covid Tier 3 [Video]

Health secretary announces London’s move into Covid Tier 3

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that London along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “exponential” rises in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

'New variant' of COVID-19 spreading in southeast England as London moves to Tier 3

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms over 1,000 cases of new mutation has caused 'faster spread' of...
euronews - Published

Football fans BANNED from London grounds again as capital is placed into tier 3 as coronavirus infections rise

Football fans of London clubs are unlikely to be allowed into stadiums until at least 2021 after the...
talkSPORT - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Theatregoers in London's West End queue for final shows before tier 3 lockdown [Video]

Theatregoers in London's West End queue for final shows before tier 3 lockdown

Theatregoers were queuing outside the London Palladium theatre on Tuesday (December 15) for the last show of the year before tier 3 restrictions are put in place.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:34Published
Police stop SoHo party as London moves toward tight Covid restrictions [Video]

Police stop SoHo party as London moves toward tight Covid restrictions

London is tightening its Covid restrictions, and police had to put a stop to a SoHo party a bit prematurely on December 15 as the UK enters Tier 3 restrictions.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:43Published
New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-East [Video]

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-East

A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published