New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3
A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougherrestrictions were imposed in London.The capital and parts of Essex andHertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “verysharp, exponential rises” in cases.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs thenumber of cases involving the new variant was “increasing rapidly”.
London's bars, pubs and restaurants shut their doors last night for the third time this year as the capital was moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned he does not rule out taking “further action” after moving London and parts of south east England into Tier 3 following an “exponential” rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel has told MPs that victims of the Windrush scandal will receive bigger and quicker payments after complaints over difficulties in claiming compensation. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that a new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England and the number of cases involving the new variant was "increasing rapidly". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that London along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “exponential” rises in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn