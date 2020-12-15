Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK identifies new coronavirus variant; London on toughest curbs

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published
UK identifies new coronavirus variant; London on toughest curbs

UK identifies new coronavirus variant; London on toughest curbs

Health officials say a new variant of the virus may contribute to a rapid increase of infections in parts of the country.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London, Ontario London, Ontario City in Ontario, Canada

Related news from verified sources

London tightens curbs amid coronavirus new variant fears

A new strain of coronavirus may be causing the "very sharp" rise in infections seen in the UK's...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Khaleej TimesJapan Today



Related videos from verified sources

London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions [Video]

London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions

Andy Jones, owner of Jones & Sons restaurant in Dalston and Sarah Weir,managing director of Cattivo in Brixton reacts to news that London has movedinto tier three restrictions. A new coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published
'New variant' of COVID-19 spreading in southeast England as London moves to Tier 3 [Video]

'New variant' of COVID-19 spreading in southeast England as London moves to Tier 3

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms over 1,000 cases of new mutation has caused 'faster spread' of coronavirus in southeast England. London pubs and restaurants shut from Wednesday as city moves..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:23Published
New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3 [Video]

New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3

A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougherrestrictions were imposed in London.The capital and parts of Essex andHertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published