UK identifies new coronavirus variant; London on toughest curbs
Health officials say a new variant of the virus may contribute to a rapid increase of infections in parts of the country.
London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictionsAndy Jones, owner of Jones & Sons restaurant in Dalston and Sarah Weir,managing director of Cattivo in Brixton reacts to news that London has movedinto tier three restrictions. A new coronavirus..
