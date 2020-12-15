Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 7 minutes ago

The Covid-19 Task Force talks about the first vaccine shipments arriving here this week.

Pfizer vaccines will be received by area hospitals later on this week.

News 12 brian armstrong finds out when the vaccines will be shipped and how additional vaccines pending approval, will help the fight against covid-19.

In our top local story.

The good news today is the covid vaccine is expected to start arriving at hospitals this week.

According to the tennessee department of health the state is expecting to receive over 56 thousand doses of the vaccine.

These vaccines will go to those who are in the most in need.

Some of the long-term care facilities with the most at risk patients and first responders.

According to the state, the vaccines are expected to be shipped wednesday and received by 74 hospitals on thursday.

They've actually developed a very comprehensive plan for the distribution.

The hamilton county health department and hospitals are all working very closely with the state department of health to ensure the most efficient possible distribution of it.

Bond says she is unsure at this time how many doses of the vaccine the chattanooga area will receive.

I don't think our country has ever experienced anything quite of the scale and the vaccine france so i'm really pleased with the plans the health department has developed so far.

There are a lot of variables shipping the logistics involved particularly with the vaccine.

Currently the only covid 19 vaccine authorized by the f-d-a is the pfizer vaccine but bond says she expects other vaccines to gain approval in the future.

We have a lot of people in our community that need to be inoculated and so it's great, we're going to have more than one option available.

With a vaccine not yet available to the public christmas gatherings are already being discouraged.

So, instead of gathering around the christmas tree you can gather virtually.

We're going to be christmas scene by zoom because that's the only safe way we can do it so i'm hoping others will make a similar sacrifice.

