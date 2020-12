If Congress passes a stimulus check, when would you get it?

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:46s - Published 40 seconds ago

A deal could happen by the end of the week.

ECONOMIC RELIEFBILL COULD PASS BYTHE END OF THEWEEK, WHICH WOULDINCLUDE ANOTHERROUND OF STIMULUSCHECKS.IT'S BEENREPORTED THOSECHECKS WILL BEWORTH AROUND $600DOLLARS, ABOUTHALF AS MUCH ASLAST TIME.?SO WHEN MIGHTTHAT CHECK BE INYOUR BANKACCOUNT?OUR JOE ST.GEORGE EXPLAINS.AFTER MONTHS OFON-AGAIN AND OFF-AGAIN NEGOTIATIONSTHERE IS A GROWINGSENSE INWASHINGTONSOMETHING WILLPASS THIS WEEK.WHILEUNEMPLOYMENTASSISTANCE HELPSTHOSE OUT OF WORKTHE MOST, STIMULUSCHECKS HELPMILLIONS OFAMERICANS PAYOFF ACOVID RELATED DEBT.SO WHEN COULD ASTIMULUS CHECK BEDEPOSITED INTOYOUR BANKACCOUNT?WELL THE OPTIMISTICTHINKING RIGHT NOWIS THAT A BILL COULDPASS AND BE SIGNEDBY THE PRESIDENT BYFRIDAY NIGHT.

AFTERALL, AT MIDNIGHTFRIDAY THEGOVERNMENT ISSCHEDULED TO SHUTDOWN SO THERE IS ADEADLINE HERE.ONCE PRESIDENTTRUMP SIGNS IT, THATSTARTS THE CLOCK.NOW THE GOODNEWS IS UNLIKE INTHE SPRING THE IRSHAS DONE THISBEFORE SO THEYDON'T HAVE TO BUILDA COMPUTERPROGRAM TOPROCESS CHECKS.THEY HAVE THEEXPERIENCE.THIS IS WHATTREASURYSECRETARY STEVENMNUCHIN SAID A FEWMONTHS AGO ABOUTHOW QUICKLY THECHECK COULD BE INYOUR ACCOUNT.I CAN HAVE THEM OUTIMMEDIATELY SO IF ICOULD GET THATPASSED TOMORROW.

ICOULD STARTPRINTING THEM THEFOLLOWING WEEK.

ICAN GET OUT 50MILLION PAYMENTSIMMEDIATELY, LOT OFIT INTO PEOPLE'SDIRECT ACCOUNTSTHAT'S GOING TOHAVE AN ENORMOUSIMPACTSO THE PROCESS CANBE DONE VERYQUICKLY IF THE IRSHAS YOUR BANKINFORMATION ONFILE.

IF THEY DON'T,JUST LIKE LAST TIME,YOU'LL HAVE TO WAITLONGER FOR PAPERCHECKS.

EVENTHOUGH IT ISSLIGHTLYCOMPLICATED IN THATFEDERAL HOLIDAYSARE COMING UP, IFSOMETHING ISPASSED BY THEWEEKEND IT'SPOSSIBLE MANYAMERICANS WILLHAVE A STIMULUSCHECK BY THE NEWYEAR.IN WASHINGTON, I'MJOE ST.

GEORGECOMING UP..