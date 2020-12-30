$600 Stimulus Check Payments Are On The Way, Battle Over More Continues

Waiting on a $600 Stimulus Check? Here's What You Need to KnowThe Internal Revenue Service says direct deposit payments began December 29.
Senator Sherrod Brown Vows to Join Sanders’ Filibuster and Push for $2,000 Stimulus ChecksSenator Sherrod Brown
Vows to Join Sanders’
Filibuster and Push for
$2,000 Stimulus Checks.
On Tuesday, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said he
would lend his support to Vermont Senator Bernie..
House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill VetoHouse Votes to Increase
Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto.
Both measures in the House required
a two-thirds supermajority to continue
on for possible consideration in..