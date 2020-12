As hospitals across the Bay Area and the country fill up, nearly eight million doses of Moderna's new vaccine could be ready to roll out as early as next week.

U.S. officials said they plan to ship just under 6 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine once...

The US bought 200 million doses of Moderna's vaccine as of December 15, and has the option to buy 300...

Government promises that the vaccine, which still needs FDA approval, will be free to patients.