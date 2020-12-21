Global  
 

Congress agrees on Stimulus Bill

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Congress agrees on Stimulus Bill

Congress agrees on Stimulus Bill

Leaders in Congress say they have reached a deal on a $900 billion long-awaited COVID-19 relief package, according to multiple reports.


Congress agrees on COVID-19 stimulus bill, McConnell says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Sunday that Congress has reached an agreement on a...
Trump Signs 2-Day Spending Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown, Stimulus Bill on Negotiations

Trump Signs 2-Day Spending Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown, Stimulus Bill on Negotiations Hours before the funding was set to lapse, President Donald Trump signed a law, a short-term...
Deadline looms for Congress to pass COVID-19 relief and government funding

Negotiations over a COVID-19 stimulus package are ongoing, but lawmakers remain hopeful they'll be...
Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough'

Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough'

Trang Do reports.

Congress reaches deal on new economic-relief bill, $600 stimulus payments

Congress reaches deal on new economic-relief bill, $600 stimulus payments

Top congressional lawmakers struck a late-night agreement on the last major obstacle to a COVID-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion, clearing the way for votes as early as Sunday...

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and..

