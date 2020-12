Police hold back drivers trying to enter the Port of Dover in Kent afterFrench authorities announced the coronavirus ban has been lifted and journeysfrom the UK will be allowed to resume, but those seeking to travel must have anegative test result.

Thousands of freight lorries backed up at Dover Thousands of freight lorries cannot cross the sea through the Port of Dover due to new border restrictions between the UK and France. Traffic was halted for 48 hours in the wake of fresh concerns over the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

Hundreds of lorry drivers stranded as border remains closed Lorry drivers have spent a second night sleeping in their vehicles waiting for the UK-France border to reopen. France implemented a travel and freight ban for 48 hours on Sunday, leaving at least hundreds of lorries stranded near the Port of Dover.

Rowdy scenes at blocked UK port Angry crowds rallied at the Port of Dover, UK, on Tuesday to express frustration over a cross-channel ban on freight to and from France that has left hundreds of truckers stranded.

France is to stop lorries arriving from the UK amid concern over a new variant of coronavirus.

Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting after the France-UK border closure brought Dover ferry traffic and rail services to a standstill.

