Lorry drivers and police remain in Dover

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Lorry drivers and police remain in Dover

Lorry drivers and police remain in Dover

Scenes in Dover as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK has agreedwith France to keep the border open “throughout Christmas”.

Mr Shapps haspromised ferries will sail on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as French firemenhave been drafted in to help test thousands of drivers who have been strandedat the Port of Dover this week.


Cross-Channel lorry chaos 'may take days to clear'

 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the UK border will remain open over Christmas.
BBC News
Grant Shapps announces deal with France to reopen border [Video]

Grant Shapps announces deal with France to reopen border

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that a deal has been struck with the French government to reopen the border subject to those wanting to pass through having a negative coronavirus test result. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:31Published
UK transport min says working on freight movement [Video]

UK transport min says working on freight movement

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Monday (December 21) that he plans to work closely with the French government to renew freight connections between the two countries after France shut its border to the United Kingdom for people and trucks.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
Grant Shapps outlines Christmas travel measures [Video]

Grant Shapps outlines Christmas travel measures

The Department for Transport has unveiled a plan to minimise disruption between 23 and 27 December in order for people to travel safely at Christmas. Measures include lifting 778 miles of roadworks and altering rail upgrades to allow extra services. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We do want people to know it will be busy and, please, plan your journey very carefully”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:12Published

Stranded truck drivers scuffle with police at UK's Dover Port [Video]

Stranded truck drivers scuffle with police at UK's Dover Port

Some drivers who were stranded in Dover protested by blocking vehicles from leaving the port.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Drivers blockade Dover after being told to travel for tests [Video]

Drivers blockade Dover after being told to travel for tests

Drivers have blockaded the Port of Dover after being told to travel to the Manston HGV holding site for a coronavirus test before they can travel to France. The government says they are now setting up testing in Dover after struggling to get mobile test facilities to the site. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Lorry drivers clash with police in Dover [Video]

Lorry drivers clash with police in Dover

Police hold back drivers trying to enter the Port of Dover in Kent afterFrench authorities announced the coronavirus ban has been lifted and journeysfrom the UK will be allowed to resume, but those seeking to travel must have anegative test result.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Rowdy scenes at blocked UK port [Video]

Rowdy scenes at blocked UK port

Angry crowds rallied at the Port of Dover, UK, on Tuesday to express frustration over a cross-channel ban on freight to and from France that has left hundreds of truckers stranded.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:35Published

Man arrested in Dover as tensions mount between lorry drivers and police

Man arrested in Dover as tensions mount between lorry drivers and police There is a heavy police presence at both the Port of Dover and Manston Airport by the A299 Thanet Way
Dover Express - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Drivers clash with police in Dover as lorries are further delayed by travel ban

Lorry drivers have clashed with police in Kent as they continue to be held up by the French travel...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Lorry drivers scuffle with police as tension mounts over Dover backlog

Lorry drivers scuffle with police as tension mounts over Dover backlog Scuffles have broken out at Dover as stranded lorry drivers clashed with police.
Sky News - Published


Stranded lorry drivers clash with police [Video]

Stranded lorry drivers clash with police

Thousands of lorry drivers stranded in Dover have been told they must produce negative COVID-19 tests before crossing the Channel.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:48Published
Truck drivers stuck in Dover angry and confused [Video]

Truck drivers stuck in Dover angry and confused

Furious truck drivers stranded at the English port of Dover scuffled with police as Britain sought to get cross-Channel traffic moving after a partial blockade by France to contain a highly infectious..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published
UK travel ban: Frustrated truckers in Dover blare horns in unison [Video]

UK travel ban: Frustrated truckers in Dover blare horns in unison

These were the scenes at the Port of Dover on Wednesday as lorry drivers expressed their frustration due to the border between the UK and France being closed.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published