Lorry drivers and police remain in Dover

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that a deal has been struck with the French government to reopen the border subject to those wanting to pass through having a negative coronavirus test result.
British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Monday (December 21) that he plans to work closely with the French government to renew freight connections between the two countries after France shut its border to the United Kingdom for people and trucks.
The Department for Transport has unveiled a plan to minimise disruption between 23 and 27 December in order for people to travel safely at Christmas. Measures include lifting 778 miles of roadworks and altering rail upgrades to allow extra services. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "We do want people to know it will be busy and, please, plan your journey very carefully".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Drivers have blockaded the Port of Dover after being told to travel to the Manston HGV holding site for a coronavirus test before they can travel to France. The government says they are now setting up testing in Dover after struggling to get mobile test facilities to the site.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Police hold back drivers trying to enter the Port of Dover in Kent afterFrench authorities announced the coronavirus ban has been lifted and journeysfrom the UK will be allowed to resume, but those seeking to travel must have anegative test result.
Matt Hancock has announced that a number of areas will be under tougher Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions from Boxing Day due to rising concerns over the new strain of Covid-19.
Furious truck drivers stranded at the English port of Dover scuffled with police as Britain sought to get cross-Channel traffic moving after a partial blockade by France to contain a highly infectious..