President Trump threatens to torpedo COVID-19 relief bill with new demands

President Donald Trump has threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow Republicans have opposed.

Multiple additional provisions in response to this bill... president trump is now saying he won't sign the coronavirus relief bill without an increase in funds.

Trump says he wants congress to amend the bill and at least double the 600 dollar direct deposit for individuals.trump complained in a video posted to twitter the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to americans.

The senate and house cleared the package by lopsided margins, enough to override a veto, if trump decides to take that