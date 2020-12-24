President Trump Vetoes Defense Bill, Demands Changes To COVID Relief Bill
President Donald Trump Wednesday vetoed a huge defense spending bill and demanded a redo on Congress’ $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.
Stimulus package latestPresident Trump's call for changes to the relief package will make the process takelonger.
