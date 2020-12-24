President Trump Vetoes Defense Bill, Demands Changes To COVID Relief Bill

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:22s - Published
President Donald Trump Wednesday vetoed a huge defense spending bill and demanded a redo on Congress’ $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.


US President Donald Trump threatens to veto Covid 19 relief bill

US President Donald Trump threatens to veto Covid 19 relief bill US President Donald Trump late Tuesday (US time) threatened to torpedo the US Congress' massive...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Trump issues wave of pre-Christmas pardons, holds off on signing COVID relief bill

President Trump has issued more than a dozen pardons, including several former Republican Congress...
CBS News - Published


