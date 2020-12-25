Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christmas Eve Mass Goes Virtual Due To COVID

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Christmas Eve Mass Goes Virtual Due To COVID

Christmas Eve Mass Goes Virtual Due To COVID

Churches across our area had to improvise to make sure worshippers could celebrate Christmas at a safe social distance.

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Christmas Eve Mass Scaled Down Due To COVID Pandemic

Churches across our area are improvising, making sure worshippers can still celebrate the birth of...
CBS 2 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas Eve Masses Smaller Than Usual Due To COVID [Video]

Christmas Eve Masses Smaller Than Usual Due To COVID

Like most holiday traditions this year, Christmas Eve Mass is scaling down because of COVID. But churches across our area are improvising, making sure worshippers can still celebrate the birth of..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:12Published
Smaller Scale For Christmas Eve Mass Due To COVID Pandemic [Video]

Smaller Scale For Christmas Eve Mass Due To COVID Pandemic

Churches across our area are improvising, making sure worshippers can still celebrate the birth of Christ, but do so safely. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published
How Christmas services are changing to stay pandemic-safe [Video]

How Christmas services are changing to stay pandemic-safe

With Christmas Eve upon us, houses of worship face a unique set of challenges due to the pandemic.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:11Published