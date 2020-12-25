Christmas Eve Mass Goes Virtual Due To COVID
Churches across our area had to improvise to make sure worshippers could celebrate Christmas at a safe social distance.
CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
How Christmas services are changing to stay pandemic-safeWith Christmas Eve upon us, houses of worship face a unique set of challenges due to the pandemic.