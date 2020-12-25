Watch: PM Modi interacts with farmers after cash benefit transfer

Inviting the farmers' union for a dialogue over issues in farm laws, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is ready to hold talks with an open heart. Shah further assured the farmers that till Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, corporate companies cannot snatch their land. "Till PM Modi is in power, no corporate is capable of snatching your land, this is BJP's promise. Mandis will also remain open; they are spreading lies that Mandis will be closed. I want to ask the opposition which clause tells them that Mandis will be closed. The government is ready to hold talks with farmers' unions with an open heart," said Amit Shah during an event in Mehrauli.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crore as part of the instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on December 25. The scheme instalment benefits over 9 crore farmers across the nation. PM also interacted with farmers via video conferencing. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the event. The scheme gives cash support of Rs 6000 every year to over 9 crore farmers across the country. The initiative was announced during the 2019 interim budget.
Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "true well wisher" of farmers amid their protest against the three agriculture laws, Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the MSP system will always be there for farmers, and no one can take it away. He further informed that PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers, with a click of a button. "PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers today with a click of a button. He is the true well-wisher of farmers. The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain," said Amit Shah while addressing an event in Delhi's Mehrauli.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 24 announced a new world-class hockey stadium in Rourkela city, which is set to host the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. Odisha will host the event for the second consecutive time. Rourkela city stadium would be the biggest stadium for hockey in India. Spread over 15 acres of land, it has a sitting capacity of 20,000. The world - class stadium will be constructed in the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) campus, Rourkela.
BJP demands CBI probe, Minister Arun Sahu's resignation over the killing of 5-year-old girl child in Odisha's Nayagarh, said BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on December 20. "It's very sad that a 5-year-old was killed and her decaying skeleton was dumped in front of her house. Local MLA's name and someone he's protecting have come forward in the case. Our demands are to have a CBI probe and the resignation of Minister Arun Sahu, said Patra.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over their support to the protesting farmers. The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi does not even know if potatoes grow under or above the soil. He also mocked Rahul for driving a tractor earlier with a sofa installed in it and said that the Congress party should stop their drama over farmers. ‘Congress leader Kamal Nath ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground,’ Mishra said. He further said that the farmers were being misled by the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang that he alleged was also behind the anti-CAA protests. ‘I cannot understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one instigating and misleading the farmers,’ he said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Slogans were raised in the Parliament against the three controversial farm laws against which the farmers have been protesting for around a month now.