Watch: PM Modi interacts with farmers after cash benefit transfer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crore as part of the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on December 25.

After the release of the instalment, farmers across the nation interacted with PM and shared their experience.

"I received my Kisan Credit Card in 2019.

I took an amount of Rs 27,000 on loan from the bank on a mere 4 per cent interest as compared to 20 per cent from intermediaries," Naveen, a farmer from Odisha told PM Modi.

"Earlier, I used to do rice farming but I am also interested in gardening.

I have planted lemons in 3 acres and guavas in 7 acres of land.

We sell them in local mandis and get a good amount for it," said Hari Singh Bishnoi, a farmer from Fatehabad in Haryana.

"So far, I have received Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Under the new farm laws, we can now sell the farm produce to any private business/organisation.

This year, I sold 85 quintal soybean to ITC," Manoj Patidar, farmer from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh interacted with the PM.


