Millions of Americans are set to lose their unemployment benefits, and with a stalled COVID relief bill, there's desperation for those counting on that money; CBS2's Cory James reports.

COVID Relief Bill Stalled With Millions Of Americans Set To Lose Unemployment Benefits

Though Congress has passed a $900 billion Covid relief package, millions of Americans are in danger...

Critical payments to 14 million people could stop from Saturday in a standoff over a stimulus bill.

Millions of Americans' unemployment benefits have expired after the president refused to sign a...