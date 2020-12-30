Senate Continues Debate Over Raising COVID Relief Check To $2,000

Watch VideoWhether your COVID relief check is $600 or $2,000 is now up to the Senate. The House...



Related videos from verified sources House of Representatives votes to increase Stimulus payments to $2,000. Will the Senate do the same?



On Monday the House of Representatives voted to increase the amount of the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:25 Published 2 days ago Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits



Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits. On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a group of frontline workers about a possible second COVID-19 relief.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published on November 19, 2020