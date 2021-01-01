Who is next in line to recieve the COVID-19 vaccine?

People working in pharmacies at places like CVS will be up next.

Many health care and front-line workers have already received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

who is next in line to receive the vaccine?

people working in pharmacies at places like cvs will be up next to receive the vaccine.

Butte county public health director danette york tells action news now, laboratory workers, dental and other oral health clinics will also be next.

She tells me they don't know an exact timeline of when this could happen but they perdict it could be within the next couple of weeks.

York says that as more people are getting vaccinated they are not worried about having a delay in people receiving their second vaccination.

Danette york/director for butte county public health "there is not a concern.

I feel very confident that they will continue to do that even as the numbers increase that we will not receive any vaccine for the first doses that we know we will have available for the second doses."

She says the state will put out guidelines as recommendation s as far as a timeline of who and when people can get vaccinated but ultimatelyÃthe county decides when it is best to move into the next phase or tier.

She says when it is your turn to get vaccinatedÃto not contact the hospitals or public health and says when certain groups are approved to be vaccinated they will be notified on how to sign up and get their vaccination scheduled.

She also tells me that in about a month it could be possible for police officers and teachers to receive the vaccine.

According to butte county public heallth - as of yesterday three-thousand vaccines have been administered in butte county.