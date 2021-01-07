PM says Trump was 'completely wrong' to encourage protesters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said President Donald Trump was "completely wrong" to encourage supporters to storm the Capitol and to cast doubt on the US election result.

Speaking during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said, "I unreservedly condemn encouraging people to behave in the disgraceful way that they did in the Capitol".

He continued "I am very pleased that the president-elect has now been duly confirmed in office and that democracy has prevailed".

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn