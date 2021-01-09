'Good thing': Joe Biden on Donald Trump skipping inauguration ceremony

President-elect Joe Biden declined to endorse lawmakers' push to oust US President Donald Trump.

Biden said that he was instead focused on taking office in less than two weeks.

Trump has, meanwhile, said that he won't attend US President-elect Biden's inauguration on Jan 20.

The US president has not appeared in public since his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

The violent mob besieged the Capitol on Wednesday, trying to halt the transfer of power.

Trump will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor's inauguration.

Traditionally, incoming and outgoing presidents ride to the US Capitol together on the inauguration day.

Biden will become the president at noon on Jan 20 regardless of Trump's plans.

Trump's absence, however, represents one final act of defiance of the norms of Washington.