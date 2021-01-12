Covid vaccine: States that received 1st dispatch ahead of Jan 16 roll-out

Several states in India received the vaccine doses on January 12.

Consignment of Covishield was dispatched from Serum Institute of India, Pune.

States that received vaccines on January 12 include Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and others.

The vaccination process will commence in India from January 16 this year.

Covishield and Covaxin have been approved in India for emergency use.

Covishield is manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Pune.

Bharat Biotech is producing Covaxin in India.

